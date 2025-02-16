Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 15th total of 266,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Zentek Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZTEK opened at $1.17 on Friday. Zentek has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $121.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 27,217.24% and a negative return on equity of 53.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentek

About Zentek

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zentek stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zentek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ZTEK Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds.

