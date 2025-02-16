Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Up 35.8% in January

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zenvia Stock Down 0.8 %

ZENV opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Zenvia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zenvia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zenvia stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zenvia at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zenvia

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

