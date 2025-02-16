ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ZK International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

About ZK International Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.