ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ZK International Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ZK International Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.
About ZK International Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZK International Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.