Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Down 4.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $243.00 to $238.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zoetis traded as low as $158.36 and last traded at $157.69. 1,536,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,906,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.93.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

