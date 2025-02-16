Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Completes Acquisition by Silver Lake and GIC

Redwood City, California – Zuora, Inc., a prominent monetization platform for modern businesses, has recently finalized its acquisition by Silver Lake in conjunction with an affiliate of GIC Pte. Ltd. The acquisition was completed for $10.00 per share in cash, resulting in the cessation of trading of Zuora’s Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

Tien Tzuo, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Zuora, expressed enthusiasm regarding this significant milestone, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to providing customers with cutting-edge technology for financial operations transformation and enterprise monetization at scale.

Following stockholders’ approval at the Special Meeting of Stockholders on February 13, 2025, the acquisition was successfully concluded, marking a pivotal moment for Zuora’s future under the new ownership.

Notable advisors for the transaction included Qatalyst Partners, Goodwin Procter LLP, Freshfields US LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Dechert LLP, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, endorsing the robust support and intricate legal counsel involved in the acquisition process.

Zuora’s extensive range of flexible software solutions cater to over 1,000 customers worldwide, enabling companies to evolve and scale their monetization strategies efficiently. The company’s headquarters are located in Silicon Valley, with a global presence across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

The completion of this acquisition signifies a strategic move aimed at driving growth and simplicity in the rapidly evolving technology landscape for both enterprises and consumers. With the support of Silver Lake and GIC, Zuora is poised to leverage shared resources and experiences to propel its success in the Subscription Economy domain.

The press release related to the acquisition highlighted the forward-looking steps as Zuora transitions into a new phase under the ownership of Silver Lake and GIC. Details on this momentous acquisition are available in the documents filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

For more information about the acquisition and the future strategies of Zuora, interested parties can access the press release dated February 14, 2025, available in Exhibit 99.1 of the company’s recent SEC filing.

