Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Receives $15.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZURA. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Parvinder Thiara sold 1,001,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $2,734,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zura Bio by 12,060.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,532 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 42,801 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 57,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

ZURA stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

