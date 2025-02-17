12,749 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Antero Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AR opened at $39.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.57 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

