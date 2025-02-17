152,751 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 152,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,599,000 after purchasing an additional 548,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,483,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

