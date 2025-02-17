Advisory Resource Group Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $276.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $279.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

