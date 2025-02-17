Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Shares of ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. This represents a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

