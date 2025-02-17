Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.04. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after acquiring an additional 197,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

