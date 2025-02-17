Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $143.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

ABNB stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,876.68. This represents a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Airbnb by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Airbnb by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

