Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,869 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Alcoa worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

NYSE AA opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

