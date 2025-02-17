Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 457.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALRS opened at $21.42 on Monday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALRS. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALRS

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.