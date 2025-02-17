Aljian Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 262,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $114.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

