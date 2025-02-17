Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 18,446 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,888,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 6.93% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 47.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 176,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $129,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MIN opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

