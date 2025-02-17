Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 262,111 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Thryv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Thryv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Thryv by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Thryv by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Thryv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $845.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

