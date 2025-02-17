Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 61,542 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,542 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 10.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 992.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 228,501 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,503,000 after purchasing an additional 719,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $68.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $72.40.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,102.34. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,386 shares of company stock worth $2,559,136. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

