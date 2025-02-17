Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 207.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,134 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 3,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $165.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $146.56 and a one year high of $228.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.50.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

