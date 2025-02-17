Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE GIS opened at $58.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

