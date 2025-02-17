Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 135,427 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 355.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.49 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

