Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 18,751 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270,086 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 5.91% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 367,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,815 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 286,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

MMT stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0334 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

