Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 224,164 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,159.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 827.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,539,413,000 after buying an additional 64,053 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,069,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,843 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $82.75 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

