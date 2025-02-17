Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 54,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $120.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $2,520,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,041.30. The trade was a 17.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $6,204,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,263,070. This trade represents a 28.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,970 shares of company stock worth $15,922,061 in the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.