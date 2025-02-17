Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,430 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.31% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 257.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $72.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -515.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $73.13.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $1,216,257.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.