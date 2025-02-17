Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,260 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Pinterest worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,829,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $123,006,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,807,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 582.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,266,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,653 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,105.22. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $34,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,295.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock valued at $589,131 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 51.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

