Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,466 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $19,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,602.30. This trade represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,525,159.98. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

