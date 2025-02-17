Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 599,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $15,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 96.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 478,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at about $3,736,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 154,136 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 91.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 84,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.