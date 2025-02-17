Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 226.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of Boyd Gaming worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 921.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $2,153,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,186,367.54. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $49,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,977 shares in the company, valued at $452,339.36. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,660 shares of company stock worth $8,251,549. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

