Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.74 Million Position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 182,501 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 91,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SWZ stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

