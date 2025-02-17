Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.15 Million Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 263,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 91,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GF opened at $8.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

The New Germany Fund Increases Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0482 dividend. This is an increase from The New Germany Fund’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

