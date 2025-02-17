Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.45 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,445 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares during the period. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,957,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $234.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.12.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

