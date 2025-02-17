Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 419,711 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 724,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of BCX opened at $9.17 on Monday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

