Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.56 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Pegasystems worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.36.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $71,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,226.40. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $28,973.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock worth $1,346,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

