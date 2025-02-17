Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $16.74 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 164,891 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SU opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

