Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $17.40 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,387 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $17,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter worth $56,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BGR opened at $13.69 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0973 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.