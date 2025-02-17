Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $17,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. FMR LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,723,000 after buying an additional 3,692,594 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,017,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,865.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,245,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,207,000 after buying an additional 634,843 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,923,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,551,000 after buying an additional 513,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

