Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $18.37 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3,195.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.27% of BorgWarner worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

