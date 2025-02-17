Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,856 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,681 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $423,066,000 after acquiring an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,140,257 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $205,743,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $151,401,000 after buying an additional 88,732 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,083,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $114.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

