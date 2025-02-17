Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.29% of Balchem worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 642.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $164.82 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $137.69 and a twelve month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $169.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCPC

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.