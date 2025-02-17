Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after buying an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $69,894,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $66,733,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

DTE stock opened at $129.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

