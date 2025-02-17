Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,868 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,452,849 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,468,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 195,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

