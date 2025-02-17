Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $18,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Alamos Gold by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

