Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.44% of Stride worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stride by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Stride by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Stride by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stride by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $140.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $145.00.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Stride from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

