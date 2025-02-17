Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,709 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $107.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.54. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In related news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

