Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,031,007 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 711,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $13,358,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 109,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

