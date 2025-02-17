Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,814 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $19,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ZD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

