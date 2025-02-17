Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 14,267 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 132.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 214.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $63.77 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

