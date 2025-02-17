Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 37,556 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

