Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 410,152 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410,152 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 189,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $59.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.45. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

